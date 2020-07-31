Man dies after crashing into rail support pillar in Kapolei

A man driving in the Kapolei area died this afternoon after driving into a concrete support pillar for the under-construction rail project.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that around 2:30 p.m., a 43-year-old man who was driving northbound on Kualakai Parkway was ejected from his vehicle after veering into the center median and crashing into the pillar.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

HPD is not sure why the man veered off course, although speed appears to be a factor in the accident.