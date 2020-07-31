Off the News: More than a Tiny problem

TV producer Tiny Tadani joined the ever-growing ranks of travel-quarantine violators on Wednesday, as well as the smaller subset that got caught and arrested. He’s not alone, either, as being caught through self-incrimination: posting videos on social media of himself dining.

The words “social” and “media” both should convey a sense that people are seeing what’s published there, or the author hopes that they are. Folks, if you’re plainly breaking a law, it’s best not to trumpet that fact. Better yet: Just don’t break the law.

Resurrecting a Waikiki property

Real estate upgrades along Waikiki’s Kuhio Avenue — which have long been secondary to beachfront Kalakaua Avenue — are on the rise. The latest plans for redevelopment are at two derelict sites recently purchased by ABC Stores, across the street from its upscale complex Dukes Lane Market & Eatery.

Despite the current economic downturn in Waikiki, real estate analyst Stephany Sofos sees the purchase, completed just before the COVID-19 outbreak, as a solid investment. Waikiki is a dream destination for visitors from around the world, Sofos said, so “eventually it will come back, and probably be even stronger.” Let’s hope so.