Hanabusa, Amemiya collect most and Blangiardi, Amemiya spend most on Honolulu mayoral race

Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa’s mayoral campaign committee collected more cash than any of her rivals in recent weeks, while former TV executive Rick Blangiardi continues to infuse significant amounts of his own money into his quest for the top job at Hono­lulu Hale.

Blangiardi’s campaign has spent the most in recent weeks, with fellow first-time candidate Keith Amemiya’s camp not far behind.

Those are the biggest takeaways from the latest campaign financing reports that were required to be submitted to the state Campaign Spending Commission by end of day Wednesday. The primary election is Aug. 8.

The Hanabusa campaign reported raising $125,938 from July 1 to 24. Among the most interesting donors: the Friends of Ann Kobayashi, $2,000 for the current period, $4,000 since the beginning of the election cycle; onetime Councilman and Hanabusa’s former chief of staff Michael Formby, $4,000; retired banker Walter Dods, $500, $4,500 total; and developer Jeff Stone, $1,000, $4,000 total.

It reported expenditures of $305,067, which is third highest among the 15 mayoral candidates. The largest chunk, $230,000, went to Washington, D.C.-based advertising and media company Sage Media Planning &Placement for broadcast advertising.

First-time candidate Rick Blangiardi’s campaign reported $233,918 in total receipts, which is tops in that category. But $150,000 of that was a loan that Blan­giardi gave his campaign. Without the loan the campaign collected $83,918, which would rank fourth among the mayoral camps. Among the contributors were businessman Eddie Onouye, $2,000 for the period, $4,000 for the cycle; the Central Pacific Bank PAC, $2,000, $3,000 total; and $8,500 from three individuals with the real estate development company MW Group. Altogether, Blangiardi has loaned $400,000 to his campaign.

The Blangiardi campaign reported $416,330 in expenditures for the period, tops in the mayor’s race. The biggest share, $238,974, went to local firm Anthology Marketing Group for advertising, media and related materials.

Amemiya’s campaign reported both the second-­highest number of contributions and expenditures. Contributions totaled $114,459. Among the contributors were HiMediation.com, $4,000; Friends of Brandon Elefante, $1,000; Friends of Joey Manahan, $4,000; and TV production executive Carole (Kai) Ono­- uye, $1,000 for the period, $4,000 for the cycle.

The campaign reported $414,574 in expenditures, with large payments spread across a number of media companies, including $50,880 to Chicago-based Snyder Pickerill Media Group; $33,823 to KITV TV; $59,790 to KHON TV; $94,170 to KGMB/KHNL; $27,853 to Oahu Publications Inc., which publishes the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and MidWeek; and $64,084 to cable provider Spectrum Charter Hawaii TWC.

The campaign of former Mayor Mufi Hannemann, which did not begin campaigning until June, reported $102,533 in contributions received, third highest for the period. Contributors included DRIVE Committee, a Washington-based arm of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; the General Contractors Association of Hawaii PAC, $2,000; attorney Mitchell Imanaka, $4,000; and the CPB PAC, $2,000.

The Hannemann campaign spent $290,760 during the period, fourth highest among the mayoral candidates. Among the expenditures: the Hagadone Media Group, $99,476, as well as various television and radio companies.

Councilwoman Kym Pine’s campaign committee collected $20,609 during the period and spent $192,009. Both ranked fifth among the mayor candidate committees.

Among the committee’s contributors were attorney Michael Green, $1,000 for the period and $3,000 for the cycle; the realty group RPAC of Hawaii, $200; and Brett McNaughton of the development firm The MacNaughton Group, $1,000, and $4,000 for the cycle. The committee’s expenditures, like those of the other top candidates, consisted largely of payments for media buys.

A Hawaii Poll survey conducted by the Star-Advertiser last week showed Blangiardi and Hanabusa leading the pack with 21% and 20% of support among likely primary election voters. Amemiya had 13%, Hannemann had 10% and Pine 9%. A significant 20% of those polled said they were undecided, suggesting all five are still in the race. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 5 points.

The primary election is Aug. 8. If the top finisher receives more than 50% of the votes cast, that candidate wins outright and eliminates the need for a November general election, head-to-head battle. Otherwise, the top two finishers advance to the final. This year’s election is the first to be held all-mail. Ballots were issued by the city Elections Division starting about two weeks ago, and the office already has received back 119,401 envelopes. There were only 103,459 absentee votes cast in the 2016 primary.