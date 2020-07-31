comscore Hanabusa, Amemiya collect most and Blangiardi, Amemiya spend most on Honolulu mayoral race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hanabusa, Amemiya collect most and Blangiardi, Amemiya spend most on Honolulu mayoral race

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa’s mayoral campaign committee collected more cash than any of her rivals in recent weeks, while former TV executive Rick Blangiardi continues to infuse significant amounts of his own money into his quest for the top job at Hono­lulu Hale. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Airlines might cut more than 2,000 jobs

Scroll Up