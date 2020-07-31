comscore Ferd Lewis: COVID-19 hits UH’s coach Laura Beeman close to home in California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ferd Lewis: COVID-19 hits UH’s coach Laura Beeman close to home in California

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When coach Laura Beeman talks to her University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team about the perils of COVID-19 these days, she isn’t reciting from some generic school or government hand out. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up