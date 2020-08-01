First Honolulu Emergency Services Department employee with COVID-19 in isolation

A paramedic for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department has become the first employee in the department to test positive for COVID-19, the city reported in a news release today.

The employee, who is currently in isolation, is stationed at Charlie One in Liliha, and he notified his supervisor upon learning his result.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the sick employee,” said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services’ Acting Chief Chris Sloman in a statement. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, EMS paramedics and (emergency medical technicians) have risked their own and their families safety to continue to provide emergency medical care to our community. We ask the public to continue to social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask.”

Honolulu EMS has treated and transported more than 90 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city news release.