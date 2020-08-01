Hawaii island woman dies after single-car crash in Kona

A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona woman died after a single-vehicle crash today at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Iliili Street.
Police said Alexandria R. Hofferbert was not wearing a seatbelt when the eastbound 2000 Saturn Vue SUV she was driving veered off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a light pole and rock wall at around 1:43 a.m. She was later pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital.
Hawaii island has recorded 12 traffic fatalities this year compared to 13 at this time a year ago.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation into Hofferbert’s death and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229, or email jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.