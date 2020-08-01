Hawaii island woman dies after single-car crash in Kona

A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona woman died after a single-vehicle crash today at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Iliili Street.

Police said Alexandria R. Hofferbert was not wearing a seatbelt when the eastbound 2000 Saturn Vue SUV she was driving veered off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a light pole and rock wall at around 1:43 a.m. She was later pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital.

Hawaii island has recorded 12 traffic fatalities this year compared to 13 at this time a year ago.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation into Hofferbert’s death and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229, or email jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.