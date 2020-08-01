No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake in Kilauea Volcano

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Southwest Rift Zone of Kilauea Volcano today, according to police radio communications.
8-1, 10am. No Tsunami Threat to Island of Hawaii. https://t.co/qJtOVlYTyI
— COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) August 1, 2020
