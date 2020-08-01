comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake in Kilauea Volcano | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake in Kilauea Volcano

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 am

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Southwest Rift Zone of Kilauea Volcano today, according to police radio communications.

