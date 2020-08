Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m wondering why Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to close all bars when only a few are not in compliance. It reminds me of a teacher who punishes the entire class when a couple of students need a one-to-one conversation. Read more

I’m wondering why Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to close all bars when only a few are not in compliance. It reminds me of a teacher who punishes the entire class when a couple of students need a one-to-one conversation.

Perhaps, as the state Department of Health checks restaurants with a colored placard, they could do bars, too? Additional inspectors would need to be hired and trained. Bars not in compliance can be shut down for a week and fined. Thereafter, bars can be shut down for two weeks and fined.

Let’s make this legal so as not to impact the bars who are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Patti Laba

Kaneohe

Revoke liquor licenses of bars that break rules

When a bar violates the COVID-19 rules, it should not be shut down for a day. Its liquor license should be pulled immediately and it should have to go through the entire process from the beginning to get a new one.

When a cluster is the result of such a situation, all the people who frequented that bar at the time should be identified (through credit card receipts) and they should be required to quarantine for 14 days whether they show infection or not.

Maybe then the word would get out and both bars and patrons would begin to behave responsibly.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

Take pride in voting; get your ballot in on time

In Hawaii we pride ourselves for growing up in a disciplined culture. We are taught to be in our seats when the bell rings. We take pride in meeting our assignments. Why, when it comes to voting, are the procrastinators the good guys (“Keep things interesting; don’t vote right away,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 22)?

Would you blame workers for not getting your ballot postmarked through pau hana traffic and that car accident on King Street? You get all the candidate information on the internet long before the Honolulu Star-Advertiser prints its bias. You blame the system for not voting? For shame. No act. You are the problem. If you have your ballot in your hands two days before Election Day, dump it in the trash.

Walt S. Miyashiro

Aiea

In Hawaii, let’s listen with goodness of heart

As I walked along the Hawaiian shore today, it occurred to me that the world is a bigger, brighter place like the ocean that surrounds us. The crystal-clear water gently soothes our tired feet. The sand is silky smooth beneath each step. As I looked up, I saw a man directing a kiteboarder, calling out, “Lift up” and, “Turn the other way.” The directions were clear but I am not sure the newly ordained kiteboarder heard his voice.

How much is life like this? We are directed and called to but we do not always hear an inner voice inside us. Perhaps God is our director? With hope, we will listen to heavenly words with all the goodness of our hearts.

Sandra Z. Armstrong

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter