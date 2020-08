Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s evident that families living in close quarters and in public housing are transmitting the virus to one another at an alarming rate (“Hawaii residents urged to take precautions as clusters of coronavirus cases proliferate,” Star-Advertiser, July 29).

At this point, the virus’ spread is a symptom of a larger ailment on Oahu that’s been happening too long: lack of affordable housing, lax immigration, underemployment and homelessness.

Instead of shutting down bars that are, for the most part, implementing infection control measures, and punishing the general public with generic shutdowns, why don’t the state and counties develop a task force to educate disadvantaged folks in proper infection control practices, provide personal protective equipment and separate them for a proper quarantine if infected — on the state’s dime?

It’s time our officials get off the sidelines and start doing the real work of preventing the virus’ spread, and they can start by looking out for the people they turned a blind eye to long ago.

Jill Kozak

Kaimuki

Test to get real data to inform decisions

Why is Hawaii still not testing asymptomatic people?

Hawaii needs to be proactive. Epidemiologists around the world agree that aggressive testing helps to identify the infected and aids in contact tracing. Use data to drive government policy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that 25% to 45% of the infected are asymptomatic; Iceland screened the general population and found that 50% of the infected may be asymptomatic. Here in Hawaii, we have incomplete data.

All we keep hearing are excuses: It’s hard to get tests, or we have no support from the federal government. Wait-and-see is not a responsible leadership position. Be creative and enterprising. Find solutions!

How can we confidently and safely reopen schools to students and teachers, and our communities to tourists, if we don’t even know how many people in our state are infected?

Start using real data to inform government action, not politics, economics or emotions.

Brooke Nasser

McCully-Moiliili

Mitigate risks, but keep businesses open

It looks like the mayor and governor may shut down businesses on Oahu again — they just did bars and now maybe gym classes — and reinstate the interisland 14-day quarantine. This would be devastating.

Many of us have been impacted by COVID-19, but we must keep living and moving forward. We’ve been in lockdown on and off for more than four months and social isolation has been hard for many. There’s risk in everything we do, but with the right precautions that businesses are following, we can support them and keep them open.

Our leaders need to step back and look at the big picture. Small businesses add so much to the spirit and diversity of our communities. Most big businesses will survive, but it’s the small ones that will struggle. These owners include our friends, family, neighbors and community. Closing businesses will have a big impact on those already dipping into savings, taking loans and barely paying bills.

We need to keep our community connections strong. If not, we become hardened and lose compassion and kindness for one another.

Min Pongklub

Aiea

Housing density key for next generation

Housing density already is the centerpiece of the smart-growth policies of the city and state. These plans are the only way for young people like me to have a future here in Hawaii.

Economists are estimating that Hawaii would lose 30,000 residents over just the next two years in Hawaii. The reality is that most people my age want to go to college and work on the mainland. We do want to come back home, but we can’t if the housing just doesn’t exist.

We’re also the most environmentally aware generation in history, and we don’t want to develop the beautiful lands that make Hawaii so special.

But we can have our cake and eat it too, by pursuing a policy of dense development that will provide enough affordable housing for all of us.

Judah Hoffenberg

Hawaii Kai

Elections office must do better, and deliver

I was taken aback by state chief elections officer Scott Nago’s comment, “The post office has a history of overpromising and underdelivering” (“Election ballots going out earlier than expected,” Star-Advertiser, July 17), to explain why ballots were mailed earlier than previously communicated.

He expressed no concern for candidates with limited advertising budgets, who had timed their media campaigns in line with the original schedule.

Of greater importance to residents unfamiliar with vote-by-mail: Oahu’s 500,000 registered voters will have access to just two voter service centers, open during hours when most people are working. Senate Bill 2794 would have added service centers in Windward Oahu and on neighbor islands, with CARES Act funding available to carry out the mandate.

Instead, Nago told legislators his office could not do so in time for the upcoming primary election or the crucial general election in November. Really? You need more than four months?

Mr. Nago, please promise Hawaii’s voters you’ll do better, then deliver.

Donna Ambrose

Kailua

