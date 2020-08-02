comscore Editorial: Public must take safety seriously in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Public must take safety seriously in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

There is no grading on a curve with COVID-19. As we all can see from the past week of spiking infection counts, half-hearted attempts to comply with good public-health practices, regardless of how much worse it may be in hot spots across the mainland, add up to failure. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Landfill dispute heats up in Nanakuli

Scroll Up