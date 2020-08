Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gardeners and plant enthusiasts alike are captivated by beautiful flowers, colorful foliage and delectable fruits — whether they cultivate plants indoors or outdoors.

Regardless of where plants are grown, we can all agree that their immobility separates them from animals. However, it is important to note that plants do not lack movement.

Using the time-lapse mode on your smartphone’s camera, it is possible to observe a wide variety of motion in plants. Often it is associated with environmental stimuli. Surprisingly there is an autonomous movement called circumnutation. This is where the plant’s growing tips make circular or zigzag patterns over a period of minutes or hours. These patterns can be over 20 inches diameter.

The most common example of this movement is a herbaceous or woody vine, liana, as it “searches” for a support, makes contact with it and then twists around it to form a helix as the plant grows toward the sun. In fact, observing this intriguing phenomenon in vines inspired Charles Darwin to publish his book “On the Movements and Habits of Climbing Plants” in 1875.

When it comes to all the different growth forms of plants (herbs, shrubs, trees, etc.), vines are the most entertaining to watch grow. Members of the genus Philodendron are common vines that can be cultivated in your home or on your lanai.

There are about 560 currently accepted species of Philodendron. There has always been some taxonomic uncertainty within this group, so there could be as many as 700. It is one of the most diverse genera in terms of leaf morphology within the Araceae family. This level of variation within a group from this region is not surprising since about 37% of the world’s plant diversity can be found in tropical regions in the Americas.

The first mention of what would later be named a philodendron was made in 1552 by two Native American students at the College of Santa Cruz in Tlaltelulco, Mexico.

Three hundred and seven years later, botanist Heinrich Wilhelm Schott would select the name philodendron based on material he collected during the Austrian Brazil Expedition — an expedition funded by the Austrian empire, which included several naturalists. Lasting from 1817 to 1821, the expedition catalogued all aspects of the flora, fauna and the culture of Brazil. (One prominent member remained on the expedition until 1835.) Undoubtedly after this extensive expedition, Europeans began growing species of this plant in their homes.

Growing at home

Philodendrons can be purchased from a variety of vendors both locally and online. Beware these plants are currently in vogue and some “rare” cultivars have inflated prices.

If you have friends or neighbors that are willing to share, you can propagate these plants from cuttings. Remove the leaves from two to three nodes and submerge them in either water or potting mix and allow two to three weeks for the roots to form.

When the cuttings are potted, place them in bright, indirect light. Like many potted plants only water them when the top inch of soil is dry.

Several species have been evaluated by the Hawaii Pacific Weed Risk Assessment and are not considered weedy. However, observations made at the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum indicate that they can spread after planting. In light of this please make sure to enjoy these plants in pots indoors or on the lanai.

Be careful when pruning these vines as the sap contains calcium oxalate crystals — a well-known irritant. Exposure to your skin can cause severe contact dermatitis. Note: Consuming any part of a philodendron is poisonous; it is advised to keep these plants out of reach from children and pets.

Jesse Adams and Tim Kroessig are both botanists at the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum, where they work to catalogue, propagate and conserve the plant diversity found there.