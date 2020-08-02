Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Family learns of Hyun-woo’s secret son on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 17 6:40 p.m. today Se-hee is shocked after learning about Hyun-woo’s son, Jae-hyun, whom Hyun-woo had tried to keep hidden for his own reasons. Although Se-hee feels completely deceived by Hyun-woo’s secrets, she is furious that she and the family must deal with Hyun-woo’s actions. Meanwhile, Yoo-ri has a difficult time getting to know all of Se-hyun’s family members during their first proper meeting. Episode 18 7:45 p.m. today After finding out about Hyun-woo’s secret son, Jae-ho goes to comfort Se-hee who is in distress. Jae-ho and Hyun-woo meet on his way home. Hyun-woo apologizes profusely about what he did. Kyung-ho notices that Soo-mi has a new man in her life. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 5-6 7:45 p.m. Monday Se-hee and Yu-min’s relationship continues and the two begin to care about each other more and more. Manpyeong struggles to find the reason behind Jupyeong’s death, while Yu-min can’t fathom the truth that Jupyeong is his father. As Doo-mul meets with Soon-nam at the Seodang, Se-jong and Jun-young get into a tussle. As their parents find out about the incident, they go to find Soon-nam. Episodes 7-8 7:45 p.m. Tuesday In a fit of rage, Seung-bo’s mother grabs his belly, but right then, Soon-nam yells at her to let him go. Soon-nam thinks there’s something fishy about the Hwangnyong Group and runs to Yu-na after discovering she has fallen unconscious. Hwa-ran goes to Se-hee and Seung-jae’s wedding on behalf of Yu-na. “Backstreet Rookie” Episode 9 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Yeon-ju finds out that Saet-byul has been living in Dae-hyun’s house, but she refuses to hear his explanation. Meanwhile, the convenience store faces another crisis as Hye-ja conspires against Yeon-ju’s relationship. Episode 10 7:45 p.m. Thursday After breaking up with Dae-hyun, Yeon-ju gets promoted to director of marketing. On top of that, Dae-hyun is dealt a swift blow after learning of Hye-ja’s nefarious plan. Meanwhile, Saet-byul tracks down Dae-hyun on his pity trip to lick the wounds of a broken heart. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 97-98 7:45 p.m. Friday Dan-ji finally gets her hands on the dash cam video from Hwa-young. At last, Dan-ji sees the truth about the accident and the ones behind it. Seo-jin’s mother begs Dan-ji to stop the complete takeover. Episodes 99-100 7:45 p.m. Saturday Ye-won arrives at the hospital as Jae-young’s heart rate flatlines. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story On the Scene with Siena Agudong of Disney’s ‘Upside-Down Magic’