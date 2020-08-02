K-Drama: Family learns of Hyun-woo’s secret son on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 17

6:40 p.m. today

Se-hee is shocked after learning about Hyun-woo’s son, Jae-hyun, whom Hyun-woo had tried to keep hidden for his own reasons. Although Se-hee feels completely deceived by Hyun-woo’s secrets, she is furious that she and the family must deal with Hyun-woo’s actions. Meanwhile, Yoo-ri has a difficult time getting to know all of Se-hyun’s family members during their first proper meeting.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. today

After finding out about Hyun-woo’s secret son, Jae-ho goes to comfort Se-hee who is in distress. Jae-ho and Hyun-woo meet on his way home. Hyun-woo apologizes profusely about what he did. Kyung-ho notices that Soo-mi has a new man in her life.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 5-6

7:45 p.m. Monday

Se-hee and Yu-min’s relationship continues and the two begin to care about each other more and more. Manpyeong struggles to find the reason behind Jupyeong’s death, while Yu-min can’t fathom the truth that Jupyeong is his father. As Doo-mul meets with Soon-nam at the Seodang, Se-jong and Jun-young get into a tussle. As their parents find out about the incident, they go to find Soon-nam.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

In a fit of rage, Seung-bo’s mother grabs his belly, but right then, Soon-nam yells at her to let him go. Soon-nam thinks there’s something fishy about the Hwangnyong Group and runs to Yu-na after discovering she has fallen unconscious. Hwa-ran goes to Se-hee and Seung-jae’s wedding on behalf of Yu-na.

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-ju finds out that Saet-byul has been living in Dae-hyun’s house, but she refuses to hear his explanation. Meanwhile, the convenience store faces another crisis as Hye-ja conspires against Yeon-ju’s relationship.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Thursday

After breaking up with Dae-hyun, Yeon-ju gets promoted to director of marketing. On top of that, Dae-hyun is dealt a swift blow after learning of Hye-ja’s nefarious plan. Meanwhile, Saet-byul tracks down Dae-hyun on his pity trip to lick the wounds of a broken heart.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 97-98

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji finally gets her hands on the dash cam video from Hwa-young. At last, Dan-ji sees the truth about the accident and the ones behind it. Seo-jin’s mother begs Dan-ji to stop the complete takeover.

Episodes 99-100

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Ye-won arrives at the hospital as Jae-young’s heart rate flatlines.

