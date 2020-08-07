City officials look to close Honolulu Hale after 10 employees test positive for COVID-19

City officials are looking at shutting down Honolulu Hale to the public early next week after learning that 10 employees who work in the landmark building have tested positive for COVID-19, eight of them from the same agency.

City Hall is supposed to be open Saturday, primary election day, for people to vote and drop off their completed ballots. Election Division officials could not immediately be reached for comment to discuss the status of the Saturday hours in light of the coronavirus situation.

City spokesman Alexander Zannes told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that of the 10 positive cases, eight are employees of the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services. BFS has offices on first, second, third floors and fourth floors of the building. A ninth person is an employee of the Department of Facility Maintenance. The 10th person was reported by the Council clerk’s office Thursday. None of the the employees work directly with the public, Zannes said.

Zannes said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson and other city officials are expected to meet Monday to determine if the building should be open Tuesday.

After Council leaders learned that a member of their administrative support staff tested positive on Thursday morning, Anderson coordinated with Dr. Scott Miscovich of Hawai Premiere Medical Group to conduct testing for up to 200 employees.

A city source said 87 people were tested Thursday but results were not yet known as of the end of today.

Zannes said city leaders are hoping to find out the results of those tests before making a decision on a shutdown. Remaining employees in the affected departments

The Council is slated to hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Wednesday. It was unclear how a shutdown would affect that meeting. Anderson was not immediately available for comment.