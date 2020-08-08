ELECTION BLOG: Hawaii voters embrace mail-in voting for 2020 Primary Election

Editor’s Note: This live blog will be updated throughout the night, so bookmark this page and refresh for updates.

Hawaii voters have embraced the state’s first mail-in election and, after two weeks of voting, will await results this evening in many key races throughout the islands.

The Hawaii Office of Elections said this morning that over 360,00 voters have already cast their ballot so far in today’s Primary Election, breaking records for a state that typically has among the lowest voter turnout in the nation.

Voting continues today and potential voters can still register and vote at the “voter service centers” on all islands. Voters can also deposit their “mail-in” ballots at various sites across the state by 7 p.m. Locations can be found by clicking here.

Honolulu voters have already set a record. By the end of day Friday, city Elections Division officials had already received 248,896 ballot envelopes, eclipsing the previous record of 225,306 total votes cast on Oahu in the 1994 primary.

“The turnout record is being broken as we speak,” Rex Quidilla, the Honolulu County elections administrator, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser earlier this week. “This is going to be a historic high. It’s incredible. It’s fantastic news.”

Voters can also check the status of their mail-in ballot at the state Elections Office website.

On Oahu, the marquee race today will decide who will become Honolulu’s next mayor outright by winning a simple majority — or which candidates will move on to a runoff in November’s general election.

Besides the mayor’s race, Honolulu voters will be voting for a city prosecutor and five city council seats. The biggest Neighbor Island race of the day is for Hawaii County mayor, where incumbent Harry Kim is facing more than a dozen contenders.

The first election returns after the voting closes at 7 p.m. are scheduled to include all of the ballots cast by mail or left at drop boxes statewide through Friday, state elections officials said. The second returns — around 10 p.m. — are expected to include walk-in votes cast at voter service centers and mail-in ballots collected by 7 p.m. tonight, she said.

The final election returns are expected to come in early Sunday morning.

Voting continues today at Honolulu Hale despite news on Friday that city officials are looking at shutting down the building to the public next week after at least 10 employees who work there have tested positive for COVID-19.