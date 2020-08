Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Saving Winslow”

By Sharon Creech

Eleven-year-old Louie adopts a frail newborn donkey and is determined to save him. Surprising events prove that this fragile donkey — and Louie — are stronger than anyone could have imagined. This heartwarming story will appeal to animal lovers and is an excellent choice for reading aloud. Available as an e-book and audiobook.

Ages 8-11

“10 Blind Dates”

By Ashley Elston

After an unexpected breakup, 17-year-old Sophie lets members of her large, eccentric extended family set her up on 10 blind dates during her Christmas vacation.

Ages 13 and up