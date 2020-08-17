HSTA worker exposed to COVID-19; all Oahu staff told to work from home

A teacher’s union employee who works at the union’s Red Hill headquarters had exposure to someone with the coronavirus, the Hawaii State Teachers Association announced today in a news release.

This resulted in the HSTA telling all its Oahu employees to work from home until further notice.

The worker had prolonged contacted with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently self-isolating.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the HSTA closed the building for deep cleaning (today),” HSTA said. “Due to strict safety protocols that included mask and social distancing requirements, no other employees were likely exposed.”

Fourteen Oahu employees have been working remotely since March. Only 18 were allowed regular access to the building, with some going in just once a week.

“HSTA is asking the Hawaii State Department of Education to follow our example by allowing employees to telework, limiting the number of employees physically at worksites, and quickly disclosing potential positive cases and how many employees are self-isolating,” HSTA Executive Director Wilbert Holck said.

HSTA also has offices in Hilo, Kona, Kahului and Lihue, which have been closed to the public since March.