1 Halawa inmate dead after alleged assault by another inmate

An correctional facility inmate died today in the Halawa area after an alleged assault by another inmate.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that just before 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old male inmate attacked another inmate — a 70-year-old male. The victim was transported a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was located on scene and arrested. The case has been classified as a murder in the first degree.

HPD could not confirm where the incident took place, although Halawa Correctional Facility is the only correctional facility in the area.