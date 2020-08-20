How to be a part of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s wedding song video

With the visitor industry shut down, we’re not seeing many Hawaii beach weddings these days, so we might as well delight in movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wedding here a year ago — and become part of the celebration too.
The pro wrestler-turned-movie star, who attended McKinley High School and has maintained strong ties to the islands, recently posted a video on Instagram of his wedding to musician Lauren Hashian in celebration of their first wedding ceremony. The two wed in a ceremony attended by a small group of friends and family on Aug. 18, 2019, on Kauai. The video features the song “Step into a Love Like This,” which was composed and performed by Hashian, daughter of Sib Hashian, drummer for the rock band Boston.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 – I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage. From the moment I heard the song’s opening line, of “…every angel in heaven is singing for us today…” as tribute to our loved ones who’ve passed away and no longer with us – I got very emotional. As I still get emotional today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage. Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day. I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life. Special shout to my extremely loving daughters, Jazzy and Tia for accompanying daddy as I got down on my knee to do the honors of asking for Lauren’s hand in marriage. Technically, she never said, “YES!” as she just bursted out laughing and then ugly crying, BUT I’ll take that response on the Hawaiian cliffs any day 😉💍 We hope that you all enjoy “Step Into A Love Like This” and our wedding day moments – as much as we are privileged to share it with you all on our anniversary. With love, gratitude and mana – DJ 🖤 Listen to the song now in my bio or on all music platforms. #StepIntoALoveLikeThis #HappyAnniversary ❤️🥃 And fa’afetai lava to my uso @f1j1 (one of the greatest singers on the planet) for his beautiful Samoan song “Tualaga a Solomona” that I chose to play as I walked down the aisle.
Now Johnson and Hashian are inviting fans to send them videos of their weddings or marriage proposal, which will then be blended into a video for the song.
“We figured if we were going to make an ‘official video’ for the song to be released — then let us all share our wedding memories and mana together,” Johnson wrote Thursday on Instagram. “We can’t wait to make some magic and create an unforgettable video.”
View this post on Instagram
Send us YOUR 2020 wedding/proposal videos ❤️💍 and you’ll be part of our official video for our wedding song, “Step Into A Love Like This” written and sung by @laurenhashianofficial. We are completely BLOWN AWAY by all of your amazing and beautiful responses to our song and wedding anniversary 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and we wanted to now share it with you in a more meaningful way. We figured if we were going to make an “official video” for the song to be released – then let us all share our wedding memories and mana together. 2020 weddings have certainly been a challenge with Covid, but it didn’t stop any of us from “stepping into a love” like this. Send us your wedding videos to LaurenHashian.Com and we can’t wait to make some magic and create an unforgettable video ❤️🥃🎥 #2020Weddings #StepIntoALoveLikeThis #OfficialVideo *Listen to the song in my bio for inspiration 💫🥂
Videos can be sent via the website laurenhashian.com.
In an appearance on “The Ellen Show” a few months after the wedding, Johnson revealed that it took place at around 7 a.m., explaining that having the ceremony so early meant they could then spend the day celebrating with family.
“Plus, in Hawaii at that time, it’s a beautiful time, with us and our ancestors watching over us,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It was truly a magical, magical wedding.”
Johnson has shot two films on Kauai — “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” released in 2019, and “Jungle Cruise,” scheduled for 2021 release — as well as two “Jumanji” films and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” on Oahu. One of the top-grossing stars in the film industry, he is also signed to star in an epic biopic about Kamehameha I.
