How to be a part of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s wedding song video

With the visitor industry shut down, we’re not seeing many Hawaii beach weddings these days, so we might as well delight in movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wedding here a year ago — and become part of the celebration too.

The pro wrestler-turned-movie star, who attended McKinley High School and has maintained strong ties to the islands, recently posted a video on Instagram of his wedding to musician Lauren Hashian in celebration of their first wedding ceremony. The two wed in a ceremony attended by a small group of friends and family on Aug. 18, 2019, on Kauai. The video features the song “Step into a Love Like This,” which was composed and performed by Hashian, daughter of Sib Hashian, drummer for the rock band Boston.

Now Johnson and Hashian are inviting fans to send them videos of their weddings or marriage proposal, which will then be blended into a video for the song.

“We figured if we were going to make an ‘official video’ for the song to be released — then let us all share our wedding memories and mana together,” Johnson wrote Thursday on Instagram. “We can’t wait to make some magic and create an unforgettable video.”

Videos can be sent via the website laurenhashian.com.

In an appearance on “The Ellen Show” a few months after the wedding, Johnson revealed that it took place at around 7 a.m., explaining that having the ceremony so early meant they could then spend the day celebrating with family.

“Plus, in Hawaii at that time, it’s a beautiful time, with us and our ancestors watching over us,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It was truly a magical, magical wedding.”

Johnson has shot two films on Kauai — “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” released in 2019, and “Jungle Cruise,” scheduled for 2021 release — as well as two “Jumanji” films and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” on Oahu. One of the top-grossing stars in the film industry, he is also signed to star in an epic biopic about Kamehameha I.