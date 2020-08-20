Symphony will share concert online

Enjoy a little classical music on Friday courtesy of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra.
The symphony will be airing a chamber music concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday on its Facebook page. The Hawaii Theatre performance was recorded a few weeks ago and was first made available to symphony supporters; it’s now being aired for the general public.
“It was the first time we got back together as a group (since the pandemic), so it was emotional to share our music,” said concertmaster Iggy Jang, who led the ensemble of about 15 musicians.
Jang said the program features “contrasting works, full of energy and beauty and poetry” — Bartok’s rustic “Romanian Folk Dances”; the lovely intermezzo from the Mascagni opera “Cavalleria Rusticana”; Hawaii’s state song, “Hawai‘i Pono‘i,” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3,” for which Jang composed a brief interlude.
