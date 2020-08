Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a perfect world, Tausili Akana is enrolled at Kamehameha and playing football for the Warriors in week two of their Open Division schedule.

Instead, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc globally. Football in Hawaii is on hiatus until 2021, and Akana is now in Utah. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound outside linebacker transferred and played his first game for Wasatch (Heber City) over the weekend. Wearing No. 45, he is also playing free safety. A highlight video included a number of tackles and pass deflections, and it also shows Akana ruining a punt attempt by Park City. The Wasps won the game, 49-35, in Akana’s debut.

“We first thought about it when we went to Utah in late June for the Level Up camp and Pylon 7v7 national tournament (in Nevada),” said Akana’s father, Brandyn Akana. “It was a very, very difficult family decision, especially with both girls off to college. It was tough to send our 16-year-old son to Utah for high school.”

Akana’s sisters, both Kamehameha graduates, are college volleyball players. Braelyn Akana is at Hawaii and Keonilei Akana is at Nebraska.

Hawaii is one of 15 states that have postponed football.

Akana is a sophomore who received scholarship offers from Hawaii, BYU and Utah before his freshman year began. Arizona State offered him a scholarship in late June. He is staying with an uncle, Stanton Akana, an all-state and three-time All-ILH linebacker from Kamehameha who is a teacher and defensive coordinator at Wasatch.

Brandyn Akana noted that the process was made easier when Kamehameha granted Akana a chance to return next year. Getting the transfer paperwork cleared at Wasatch took time.

“One-hundred percent of our decision was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a lot of uncertainty and unanswered questions for high school football in Hawaii,” said Akana, who coaches boys basketball at Kahuku. “Every family has to make the best decision for their student-athlete.”

Tausili Akana isn’t the only Kamehameha student-athlete now in Utah. Senior quarterback Kia‘i Keone landed in the Beehive State on July 27 to play for another school, Skyridge. Keone started for the Warriors as a sophomore and junior, but lost playing time down the stretch last season to Jonah Yuen, who is also a senior this year. Keone’s transfer process has stalled.

“It’s a pretty long story, but we thought it was the state (association) because the school was telling us that. So we called the state and they told us it was the school,” Keone said. “So we were confused. We resubmitted some forms and we’re just waiting for the state (association) to review it. My family and I are pretty frustrated now.”

Kamehameha coach Abu Ma‘afala declined to comment.

Lahainaluna standout Devon Sa-Chisholm also transferred to Utah and made his debut for Orem over the weekend.

“On the ‘coconut wireless’ chatter from our players was that Devon had told other players he was thinking about moving to the mainland to play,” Lunas co-head coach Dean Rickard said. “As much as we were disappointed to hear Devon was thinking about transferring, we weren’t surprised at all to learn that he actually made the move to Orem.

“Devon has always been a competitor and his goal was to get enough recognition so that he’d have a better opportunity to play collegiately. If you think about it, you can’t really blame him or any other player for looking out for their future and wanting to make the best out of their situation as they see fit, especially if they have the full support of their family. We wish him all the best and hope that he has a great senior year.”

Four-time Division II state champion Lahainaluna moves up to D-I in the next season.

An HHSAA rule prohibits student-athletes from playing one sport in two seasons (or states) during an academic year. The rule was adopted after April Atuaia played basketball in Utah (Orem) and Hawaii (Kahuku) in back-to-back seasons during 2000.

Keone and Akana could transfer back to Kamehameha after the semester, according to Keone. They will not be eligible to play for the Warriors in the 2021 winter/spring seasons.

The cancellation of two games in Utah due to cases of coronavirus during the opening weekend is a major concern.

“We understand that Utah high school football could end at any time due to the pandemic. That’s the chance we took, but right now, Tausili is doing what he loves and having a great experience,” Brandyn Akana said. “We’re confident that Wasatch football is taking the right precautions.”

Coaches in Hawaii have mixed feelings.

“That’s a family decision they’re making for their future. Each family will do what’s best,” Punahou interim football head coach Leonard Lau said. “Everybody’s looking for that opportunity at the next level. They want game film. It’s unprecedented times.”

Longtime Saint Louis coach Ron Lee has mixed feelings about island players transferring out. He’s not surprised, for sure.

“No, not really. Especially if they’re seniors. Akana, being a sophomore, I’m surprised at that. For a senior, because of the exposure, I can see that. A sophomore transferring up to play, it’s risky because of the virus. Not just health-wise, but is the season going all the way through. In Hawaii, we hope we can play in January. If Utah suddenly shuts down, I don’t think they can come back and play (in Hawaii) this (academic year). I would really discourage our kids if they were underclassmen from transferring to play,” he said.

Lee agreed with Lau about the internal workings of each move. For those who stayed, the former Hawaii assistant coach suggests creating more footage for recruiters.

“That’s a big sacrifice. That’s a family decision, but I would discourage that. As soon as we can work out with the kids, I want to tape all of our practices and highlight the seniors so that if we don’t have a season, we have video of the workouts. I recommend that all the schools videotape the seniors and get them some exposure for colleges,” Lee said. “If we do have games, then wonderful.”

The Akana ohana isn’t having any regrets.