Study reveals hidden cost of monthly parking at home in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Many people in Hawaii may need parking, but many don’t need as much and are still required to pay for it, according to Kathleen Rooney, the Ulupono Initiative’s director of transportation policy and programs, regarding a recently released study of the cost to homeowners and renters for parking spaces in the state. Parking spaces at the Coronet at 1314 Victoria St. are pictured.

Parking can cost $3 an hour at a meter in Honolulu, over $200 a month at a downtown office building and nothing on many public streets. But what does it cost at home sweet home? Read more

