Police make attempted murder arrest

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday morning in connection with an attempted murder case.

A 33-year-old homeless man told police on Thursday that he had suffered a gunshot wound to the back after an acquaintance shot him at a park in Honolulu.

The victim told police he was involved in an argument with another man just past 5 a.m. As the victim was walking away, the suspect shot him once in the back, police said. It was not immediately clear at which park the shooting took place.Police said the victim showed up at The Queen’s Medical Center, where he was treated for the gunshot wound and listed in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

Woman arrested for stabbing husband

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old woman for second-degree assault early Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing her husband.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. in the Waianae area. Police arrested the woman around 3:25 a.m. According to police, the man’s injuries were minor and he refused to go to the hospital. The woman was taken into custody pending further investigation.

HPD investigates 3 unrelated robberies

Honolulu police are investigating three unrelated robbery cases from Saturday.

HPD is investigating a possible first-degree robbery, third-degree assault case in the Sand Island area. A 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man told police that around 10:30 p.m. a male robber took their property after brandishing a machete. The thief assaulted a witness before fleeing on foot, police said.

In another case, police said a first-degree robbery is alleged to have occurred in the Waipahu area around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. HPD said a 62-year-old man reported that a male acquaintance stabbed him with a “sharp instrument,” took his property and fled before police arrived.

In another instance, a 25-year-old man told police that an adult male struck him with a bottle and took his moped around 11:55 p.m on Saturday near the intersection of Likelike Highway and School Street.

No arrests have been made yet in these cases.