comscore Police make attempted murder arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Police make attempted murder arrest

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday morning in connection with an attempted murder case. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 20-July 24, 2020

Scroll Up