Hawaii reports another coronavirus death on Oahu and 200 new cases statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu, and 200 new cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 63 fatalities and 8,339 cases.

No further details were provided about today’s latest death. A total of 54 Hawaii deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 183,000 today.

Health officials today reported 174 new cases today on Oahu, 22 on Hawaii island, and four in Maui County.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 7,584 on Oahu, 340 in Hawaii County, 334 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. The total statewide counts also include 24 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out of state.

Hawaii island has seen a surge in cases over the last week and it’s total number of cases surpassed Maui County’s total for the first time today.

As of today, 5,756 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,520 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Forty-three new release cases — 31 on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, three on Maui and one on Kauai — were reported today.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu with plans to administer tests to 5,000 people each day for two weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 2,784 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 200 positive cases representing 7.2% of the total tested. Of the 196,719 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 505 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 503 hospitalizations within the state, 446 have been on Oahu, 43 on Maui, 13 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,107 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 184 patients released. Hawaii County has 166 active infections, while Kauai has none, according to Health Department figures.

