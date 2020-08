Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday is launching Star News Now, a live digital broadcast featuring the latest breaking news, sports and trending stories from staradvertiser.com.

“We are excited to welcome Kauai native Kiana Cayabyab as digital news specialist on the new Star News Now update,” said Dennis Francis, the Star- Advertiser’s president and publisher. “A graduate of Kamehameha Schools and Loyola Marymount University, Kiana has worked in news for Los Angeles’ ABC7 as well as for Fox Sports and NFL Sunday.”

The Star News Now broadcast is accessible live Mondays through Fridays at 3 p.m. via the staradvertiser.com’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, as well as on multiple podcast platforms.