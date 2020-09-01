Hawaii records 4 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing statewide death toll since the outbreak to 74

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu police shut down H-3 freeway in both directions for COVID-19 surge testing early this morning as Hawaii kicked off September with four new coronavirus-related fatalities.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today recorded four new coronavirus-related deaths and 181 new cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 74 fatalities and 8,653 cases.

No further details were released about the three deaths on Oahu and one fatality in Hawaii County. A total of 62 Hawaii deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 184,000 today.

Health officials today reported 157 new cases today on Oahu, 19 on Hawaii island and five in Maui County.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 7,848 on Oahu, 383 in Hawaii County, 340 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 25 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 5,945 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,634 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Fifty-six new release cases were reported today.

