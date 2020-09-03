University of Hawaii extends TV rights deal with Spectrum

The University of Hawaii can earn an average of nearly $3.1 million per year under the terms of its five-year TV rights extension with Spectrum.

UH was contracted to receive $2.54 million for the final year of the agreement that expired on June 30th.

The new agreement also carries an option for a sixth year with a 3% increase in rights fees.

Under terms of the agreement announced today, UH must make at least seven football games and 60 overall events available to Spectrum. There was no restriction on whether the football games had to be played in the fall or spring.

Deductions from the rights fees will occur if UH is unable to deliver the minimum number of events in the football or overall package. For example, should the shortfall on football games amount to four or more, UH would receive only $750,000.

Spectrum said Rainbow Wahine volleyball will remain exclusive on its OC16 channel.

In addition to football and Rainbow Wahine volleyball, men’s volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball will be joined with an added commitment to feature women’s water polo, the parties said.

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Spectrum and look forward to adding our nationally-ranked water polo program to the lineup,” David Matlin, UH Athletics Director, said in a statement.

In addition to its football pay-per-view package, UH and Spectrum said they will again offer streaming options in partnership with the Mountain West Conference for fans outside of Hawaii.

Spectrum Sports is available on channels 12 (SD) and 1012 (HD) for Spectrum subscribers and on channels 89 (SD) and 1089 (HD) for Hawaiian Telcom subscribers.