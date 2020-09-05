Hawaii County to close beaches, parks through Sept. 19

HILO >> Hawaii County has closed all beaches and shoreline parks through Sept. 19 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said the closure went into effect Friday.

The agency said exercise, fishing, food gathering and restroom and shower facility use is still being permitted, along with access to the ocean.

On Friday, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release that the Puna Trail and Haena Beach in the Puna District would be closed due to reports of large group gatherings on the 2.5-mile-long trail.

Gov. David Ige approved the mayor’s amended rule Wednesday, West Hawaii Today reported.

The county previously announced the closure of scenic Waipio Valley on the north end of the island because of concerns about a lack of resources to enforce COVID-19 safe distancing practices among the large crowds anticipated over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Policies intended to prevent the spread of the virus will be enforced by the Hawaii County Police Department, civil defense said.

“We need everybody to be responsible and follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings,” the agency said.

