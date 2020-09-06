comscore Environmental leader accused of trying to foil Honua Ola Bioenergy project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Environmental leader accused of trying to foil Honua Ola Bioenergy project

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Henry Curtis, when apprised of the accusations Friday night and asked if he was responsible for the fake emails, responded: “No way. Absolutely no way.”

    Henry Curtis, when apprised of the accusations Friday night and asked if he was responsible for the fake emails, responded: “No way. Absolutely no way.”

  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY Hu Honua’s plant in Pepeekeo is 99% completed and has cost $474 million. At left are the steam turbine and generator located at the bioenergy plant.

    Hu Honua’s plant in Pepeekeo is 99% completed and has cost $474 million. At left are the steam turbine and generator located at the bioenergy plant.

  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY Honua Ola Bioenergy President Warren Lee spoke to employees and supporters on July 20 at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo on the Big Island.

    Honua Ola Bioenergy President Warren Lee spoke to employees and supporters on July 20 at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo on the Big Island.

Henry Curtis, a staunch opponent of the stalled Honua Ola Bioenergy project on Hawaii island, is being accused by the company of trying to sabotage its regulatory appeal by sending fake emails to the state Public Utilities Commission. Read more

