Environmental leader accused of trying to foil Honua Ola Bioenergy project
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:58 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Henry Curtis, when apprised of the accusations Friday night and asked if he was responsible for the fake emails, responded: “No way. Absolutely no way.”
COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY
Hu Honua’s plant in Pepeekeo is 99% completed and has cost $474 million. At left are the steam turbine and generator located at the bioenergy plant.
COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY
Honua Ola Bioenergy President Warren Lee spoke to employees and supporters on July 20 at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo on the Big Island.
