Honolulu Fire Department rescues hiker from East Oahu trail

Fire rescue personnel airlifted a male hiker from an East Oahu trail today.
Seven units, including Air 1, were activated around 12:45 p.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department said in a brief text that the male had been successfully extracted and brought back safely to a landing zone in the Hahaione area.
A spokesman for HFD did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
The hiker may have been violating emergency orders due to COVID-19 that closed all state hiking trails.
