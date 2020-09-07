Honolulu Fire Department rescues hiker from East Oahu trail

Fire rescue personnel airlifted a male hiker from an East Oahu trail today.

Seven units, including Air 1, were activated around 12:45 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department said in a brief text that the male had been successfully extracted and brought back safely to a landing zone in the Hahaione area.

A spokesman for HFD did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

The hiker may have been violating emergency orders due to COVID-19 that closed all state hiking trails.