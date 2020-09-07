Kalihi man, 31, arrested after allegedly punching girlfriend repeatedly in front of kids

A 31-year-old Kalihi man allegedly punched his girlfriend several times in front of their children early this morning, police said.
Police arrested the man at 12:35 a.m. today on a felony charge of abuse in the presence of children less than 14 years of age.
The alleged abuse occurred at 12:05 a.m.
The man remains in police custody pending further investigation.
