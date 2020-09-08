EPA orders Waianae company to stop selling pesticides claiming to kill coronavirus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a Waianae-based company to stop distributing and selling two pesticides known as “InstaPURE” and “EverPURE” because they are not registered and make misleading claims.

The products, which are used as part of HUI Restoration’s two-step, dry-fogging service, are advertised as products that “protect and kill coronavirus on surfaces for 90 days,” among other unapproved claims.

“EPA has reason to believe that these products are in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act,” said the EPA in a news release. “It is critical for public health that EPA take enforcement action against companies selling products making pesticidal claims when those products are not registered and when they make unapproved claims of efficacy against human pathogens.”

At the time HUI distributed and sold the two products, they were not listed on the agency’s List N as disinfectants approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

HUI Restoration is owned by Hawaii Unified Industries LLC.

In June, the EPA and Hawaii Department of Agriculture inspected HUI’s office in Waianae, along with a follow-up inspection of the company’s subcontractor, Ground Up Pacific Construction, in Kailua.

During the inspections, officials found InstaPURE and EverPURE products were missing required product labeling. In addition, EverPURE was not registered as a pesticide by EPA.

Also, HUI made claims about InstaPURE and EverPURE that were false or misleading.

The agency warns that products not registered by EPA can be harmful to human health, cause adverse effects, and may not be effective against the spread of germs.

“We are dedicated to ensuring disinfectants making public health claims meet EPA’s stringent effectiveness and safety standards,” said EPA’s Pacific Southwest Administrator John Busterud in a news release. “During a pandemic, unregistered products with false claims put the public at risk.”