Most Oahu beaches, parks, hiking trail to reopen Thursday for solo use only

Oahu’s city and state parks, along with beaches, botanical gardens and hiking trails are slated to reopen on Thursday for solo activities, according to officials today.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest emergency order extends the “stay-at-home/work-from-home” order another two weeks in September, but reopens these public venues for activities done by one person only.

Under the new order, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will allow:

>> Remaining in place, fishing, walking, running, or biking at parks and beaches.

>> Access to the ocean, standalone comfort stations, and outdoor showers.

>> Designated gardeners to visit reopened community gardens.

Parking lots for the parks, along with bicycle paths, will reopen on Thursday, following their regular schedule. The Koko Head Tramway, or Koko Crater Stairs at Koko Head District Park, will also reopen.

Group activities, however, are not allowed with any number of people regardless of household.

Outdoor park facilities that remain closed to the public include tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, along with swimming pools, playgrounds, and exercise equipment.

The off-leash dog parks, skateparks, archery ranges, and the Koko Head Shooting Complex also remain closed, along with indoor park facilities, including gymnasiums and recreation rooms.

The state also announced today that state parks and beaches that were closed in August will reopen Thursday, with the same set of restrictions under the mayor’s order.

The state’s Na Ala Hele trails on Oahu will reopen on Thursday, with the exception of some high-tourist trails, including Diamond Head State Monument and the Nuuanu Pali.

Honolulu Emergency Order – Sept. 8, 2020 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd