Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Dole Middle School

Two employees and a student at Dole Middle School in Kalihi have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Department of Education.

Two other Dole employees may also have the disease, and their close contacts have been notified although the department is still awaiting documentation of their cases.

The student has not been on campus since Aug. 17.

The Health Department is investigating the situation. The Education Department said in a news release Monday that so far it did not appear that the confirmed cases were transmitted at school due to their timing and locations on campus.

The two employees with confirmed positives had no contact with students and minimal contact with other staff. One was last on campus on Aug. 26 and the other on Aug. 28.

The two employees with potential cases of COVID-19 were last on campus on Aug. 28 and Wednesday.

Professional cleaning and disinfection of impacted areas took place on Sept. 1 and on Monday. The campus remains open but students are learning from home.

“Students who were receiving specialized, in-person services were instructed to remain home through Sept. 10,” the Department of Education said in a news release. “Instructional support is being provided by the school. Staff who are potential close contacts were asked to telework.”

The department generally does not publicize pending cases but did so in this case since they occurred during the same time period as the confirmed cases.

Dole had one previous case of COVID-19 in an employee and notified all staff and parents about it on Aug. 15, even before the case had been confirmed. The entire campus was professionally cleaned and disinfected that day.

The department encouraged anyone with concerns about these cases to contact their health care provider or the Department of Health.