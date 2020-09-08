WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige to discuss housing assistance during briefing

Gov. David Ige will address the issue of housing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic during a media briefing today at the Hawaii State Capitol.

Ige will be joined by Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation executive director Denise Iseri-Matsubara, Catholic Charities Hawaii president and CEO Rob Van Tasell, Aloha United Way president and CEO John Fink, and representiatives from the Hawaii State Legislature.

Watch the briefing via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.