Kim Kardashian says reality show to end after 2021 season

Kim Kardashian West is ending the reality show that made her family a household name, with the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airing early next year.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said in a statement on social media.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the statement read.