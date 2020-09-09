Hawaii reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 100 new cases statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three more coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 100 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 91 fatalities and 10,123 COVID-19 cases.

No further information was immediately provided about the latest deaths. A total of 78 deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

State health officials have yet to count several of the latest Big Island deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in department’s fatality count due to a pending verification process. Hawaii County Civil Defense said today that a total of 10 people with COVID-19 on the Big Island have died, all of them at the veterans home.

The U.S. death toll was more than 190,500 today.

The total new cases today included 88 on Oahu, and 12 on Hawaii island. Two cases from the Big Island were removed from the state’s totals due to “updated information.”

As of today, 6,912 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 3,120 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 31% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Fifty-seven new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 9,146 on Oahu, 533 in Hawaii County, 360 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 1,486 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 100 positive cases representing 6.7% of the total tested. Of the 239,272 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 604 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations —three on Oahu and one on Maui — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 602 hospitalizations within the state, 533 have been on Oahu, 47 on Maui, 21 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,613 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 237 releases, Maui has seen 213 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.

