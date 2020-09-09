Honolulu City Council approves resolution to name Manana park after late Sen. Breene Harimoto

Honolulu City Council today approved a resolution that would rename Manana Community Park the Breene Harimoto Manana Community Park.

Councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of the resolution to honor the legacy of the late state senator, who died in June at the age of 66 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Harimoto, a Waipahu High School graduate, is remembered as a dedicated statesman who continued to serve his Pearl Harbor-Pearl City-Aiea district up through the first part of this year’s session.

City Councilman Brandon Elefante, who introduced the resolution in honor of his longtime mentor, said Harimoto’s family was in strong support of it, and that the park was fitting because Harimoto had advocated for it.

“Senator Harimoto was a gentle but fierce leader, who showed us all how to serve the public with dignity and kindness,” said Elefante in a statement. “As a young staffer, he encouraged me to run for public office to carry on his good work. I’m grateful that we can honor this wonderful public servant by renaming the park after him in the community that he served so well and for so long.”

At today’s City Council meeting, Elefante added: “I know that he’s looking upon all of us from up above. I know he wouldn’t want it, but he’s well deserving of this great honor to name Manana Community Park after his legacy.”

Harimoto, a Democrat and lifelong Pearl City resident, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after serving four years on the Honolulu City Council. Prior to that, he was a member and one-time chairman of the state Board of Education, whose members at the time were elected.

While on the Council, he helped spearhead funds and programs for Manana Community Park which led to a basketball court, skate park, multipurpose field, and softball field, among other amenities.