Kokua Council to host online debate between Honolulu mayoral candidates Keith Amemiya, Rick Blangiardi

The Kokua Council will livestream a debate on Monday between Honolulu mayoral candidates Keith Amemiya and Rick Blangiardi.
The council announced the debate today, which will be livestreamed on its Facebook page on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If enough time is available afterward, the candidates may answer questions from the public.
A video of the debate will be uploaded to Kokua Council’s YouTube page.
