VIDEO: COVID Pau project launches with goal of ‘fulfilling unmet need for public health data’

A group of local businesses and nonprofit organizations today launched COVID Pau, a new website featuring local COVID-19 health data, information and videos of the pandemic’s effect on local families.

The initiative, which is a part of House Speaker Scott Saiki’s House Select Committee on COVID-19, is “aimed at fulfilling the unmet need for public health data our community can use to control the spread of COVID-19.”

A press conference will be livestreamed on Facebook today at 9 a.m. to discuss the new project. Featured guest speakers include Saiki, Hawaii Pacific Health President and CEO Ray Vara and Hawaii COVID Collaborative Director Nāʻālehu Anthony.

“COVID Pau is designed to bridge a gap in communications, helping us become more effective at controlling the virus so we can save lives, return to work and reopen the economy,” according to a press release.

Go to covidpau.org for more information.