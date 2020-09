Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a quick glance, it does seem rational that the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands would propose that its more marginal lands be leased for use in renewable energy projects. Read more

On a quick glance, it does seem rational that the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands would propose that its more marginal lands be leased for use in renewable energy projects. But it won’t be a quick glance: The proposals are being solicited until Oct. 16 (see dhhl.hawaii.gov/procurement), and there will be an environmental impact statement.

Those commenting surely will insist — as they should — on rules to ensure that the plan leads to more land being developed for the primary mission: providing homes.

Refiring geothermal on Big Island

Plans to restart Puna Geothermal Venture’s operations within weeks signal potential for welcome progress in Hawaii’s mandate requiring that by 2045, all electricity sales must come from renewable resources.

Before the May 2018 Kilauea lava flow covered some production components, cut off road access and burned down transmission lines, PGV was supplying 31% of electricity on the Big Isle. This form of clean energy is viewed by the utilities industry as “firm power,” delivering at a dependable level that the power grids can accommodate with few technical complications. It should remain part of the state’s energy picture.