Big Island woman recounts encounter with shark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Island woman recounts encounter with shark

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • COURTESY CARLA CHRISTENSEN Carla Christensen shows the bite marks on her fin as she sits in a chair with a boot on her left foot, which was bitten Saturday by a shark.

    Carla Christensen shows the bite marks on her fin as she sits in a chair with a boot on her left foot, which was bitten Saturday by a shark.

Carla Christensen was heading back to shore from a quick swim at Puako Beach on Hawaii island late Sunday afternoon when a shark bit her left leg. Read more

