comscore Ferd Lewis: Newest University of Hawaii committee might be beneficial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Newest University of Hawaii committee might be beneficial

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As anybody who has followed University of Hawaii sports for a while can tell you, committees have often been the bane of the place. Read more

Previous Story
Broncos star Miller reportedly out for season with serious ankle injury

Scroll Up