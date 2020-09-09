Television and radio — Sept. 9, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AFL PREMIERSHIP FOOTBALL
|Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast Suns (cont.)
|midnight
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|St. Kilda Saints vs. West Coast Eagles
|11 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|BASEBALL
|KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns (cont.)midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: White Sox at Pirates
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Rockies at Padres
|2 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Eastern, G6: Raptors vs. Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|Western, G4: Clippers vs. Nuggets
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Atlanta vs. Chicago
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Dallas vs. Seattle
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 11
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|GOLF
|ANA Inspiration Charity Skins Match
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINAL
|Eastern, G2: Islanders vs. Lightning
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Canadian: Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Mexican: Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|ATP Kitzbuhel; WTA Istanbul
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|21/224
|74
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NHL playoffs: Islanders vs. Lightning
|1:45 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA playoffs: Raptors vs. Celtics
|12 p.m.
|1420-AM
