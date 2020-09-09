comscore Television and radio — Sept. 9, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio — Sept. 9, 2020

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AFL PREMIERSHIP FOOTBALL
Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast Suns (cont.) midnight FS2 NA/241* 76*
St. Kilda Saints vs. West Coast Eagles 11 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
BASEBALL
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns (cont.)midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: White Sox at Pirates 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Rockies at Padres 2 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Eastern, G6: Raptors vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. ESPN 21/224 74
Western, G4: Clippers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. ESPN 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Atlanta vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Dallas vs. Seattle 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 11 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
GOLF
ANA Inspiration Charity Skins Match 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINAL
Eastern, G2: Islanders vs. Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Canadian: Cavalry FC vs. Pacific FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Mexican: Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
ATP Kitzbuhel; WTA Istanbul midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 21/224 74
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN 21/224 74

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NHL playoffs: Islanders vs. Lightning 1:45 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA playoffs: Raptors vs. Celtics 12 p.m. 1420-AM 

 

