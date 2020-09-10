comscore Former Big Isle police officer and Waikoloa man charged in Kona robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Big Isle police officer and Waikoloa man charged in Kona robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 am
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT Adrian Ruiz, 38, left, and Rafael Garcia, 42.

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Adrian Ruiz, 38, left, and Rafael Garcia, 42.

A Hawaii Police Department employee and a second man were charged with robbery, terroristic threatening and criminal trespassing stemming from an incident Sunday in Kailua-Kona.

Police said a Holoholo Street family reported that four unknown males came to their property and demanded to see one of the residents of the home regarding a theft allegation. One of the men had a baseball bat and all four left before police arrived. Based on information from the victims, officers located one of the vehicles involved and arrested two men.

One of the suspects, Adrian Ruiz, 38, served as a patrol officer in South Kohala district in 2015 and is currently assigned to a limited-duty position at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Kona, police said. The second suspect is Rafael Garcia, 42, of Waikoloa. Both men posted bail prior to their initial court hearing Wednesday. Police said a 2005 Cadillac Escalade was seized for forfeiture.

Police said an internal investigation is also underway by the Office of Professional Standards.

Anyone with information on the two other men involved in the incident should call detective James Steffen at 326-4646, ext. 227, or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

