Honolulu Fire Department investigating string of new arson cases

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a string of recent arson cases, but said it’s too early to suggest a pattern.

The Honolulu Police Department has reported three fires since Tuesday that may have been intentionally set.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., an unoccupied shed in Hawaii sustained minor damages by a fire that “appeared to be intentional.”

Earlier that morning, around 2:30 a.m., HFD responded to a fire at a local night club in the Ala Moana area. The interior was almost completely damaged, HPD reported, and surveillance footage shows an unknown suspect arriving on a motorcycle and entering the club. The suspect ran out, and “flames and heavy smoke followed,” HPD reported.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., a suspect was observed fleeing local business in the Iwilei area where a fire was ignited. HPD reported that no customers or employees were injured.

No arrests have been made for any of the cases.

HPD Capt. Jeff Roache said he and fire investigators have noted an increase in recent arson cases, in both buildings and vehicles, but doesn’t believe there is an underlying cause just yet.

“People set fires for various reasons. … If it continues, consistently over a longer period of time, there might be some underlying cause worthy of a closer look,” he said via text message.