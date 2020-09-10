Red flag warning in effect for leeward side of all Hawaiian isles

Weather officials have placed the leeward areas of the Hawaii islands under a red flag warning due to a combination of gusty winds and low humidity, effective from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

“Provided the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state,” said the National Weather Service. “These dry conditions combined with forecast breezy trades and relative humidities dipping below 45% this afternoon will support critical fire conditions.

With trades of up to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph today, officials warn that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Showers were sparse overnight, forecasters said, and a dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected to continue, with possible showers tonight for windward and mauka areas.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds of 15 to 20 mph. Scattered showers are expected tonight, with lows from 71 to 76.

Weather officials, meanwhile, tweeted on Wednesday that Hawaii residents who thought they saw or smelled smoke recently may have done so, and that experimental forecast data suggested some smoke from California’s wildfires was near the isles.

Surf along north facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, before lowering to 1 to 3 feet on Friday.

Surf along east and south shores, meanwhile, remain at 2 to 4 feet today but rise to 3 to 5 feet Friday along south shores. Surf along west shores will remain at 2 to 3 feet through Friday.

The current small, northwest swell will gradually lower today through Friday, with very small or flat surf expected Saturday through the middle of next week. Trades are also expected to die down over the weekend.