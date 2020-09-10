comscore Keith Amemiya seeks action on alleged ‘felonies’ by super PAC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Keith Amemiya seeks action on alleged 'felonies' by super PAC

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Keith Amemiya

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Keith Amemiya

Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya hopes the state Campaign Spending Commission resolves a complaint his campaign filed about a political action committee before ballots go out next month and another round of anti-Amemiya allegations can be made. Read more

