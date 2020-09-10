Keith Amemiya seeks action on alleged ‘felonies’ by super PAC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya hopes the state Campaign Spending Commission resolves a complaint his campaign filed about a political action committee before ballots go out next month and another round of anti-Amemiya allegations can be made. Read more

Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya hopes the state Campaign Spending Commission resolves a complaint his campaign filed about a political action committee before ballots go out next month and another round of anti-Amemiya allegations can be made.

“Based on the information we’ve received, crimes have been committed, including felonies,” Amemiya told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Wednesday.

Those responsible for the Aloha Aina Oiaio super PAC “need to be held accountable,” he said.

In a July complaint to the Campaign Spending Commission, lawyers representing Amemiya’s campaign alleged several violations, including an “intentional” Class C felony that a campaign donor used a “false name” to make an additional donation to the PAC.

Gary Kam, the Campaign Spending Commission’s general counsel, confirmed receiving the complaint but said he could not comment further.

Aloha Aina Oiaio was formed by Native Hawaiian activist and small business owner Lopaka Cuban, who did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Amemiya’s campaign called the PAC part of a “shady network.”

The Campaign Spending Commission fined Aloha Aina Oiaio $250 in July for filing a late report.

Campaign spending officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In the weeks leading up to the August primary election, Aloha Aina Oiaio financed radio and television commercials and mailers that attempted to discredit Amemiya, a first-time candidate, and former Mayor Mufi Hannemann, who was also a candidate for mayor but did not get enough votes to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Cuban previously told the Star-Advertiser the PAC was his idea and was formed to oppose the “continued dynasty of Mufi Hannemann, Kirk Caldwell, Roy Amemiya and now Keith Amemiya.”

Roy Amemiya is the city’s managing director and Keith Amemiya’s cousin.

Keith Amemiya said the activities of super PACs like Aloha Aina Oiaio are part of the reason “why people are disillusioned with politics and a major reason that I’m running. … Their strategy is to wait shortly before ballots go out to begin their smear campaign.”

Amemiya and former television executive Rick Blangiardi, his opponent in the general election, are both running as political neophytes who would bring a fresh, outsider’s perspective on how to manage the city.

In a statement Wednesday, Blangiardi said: “Throughout my campaign I have promised civility and respect to all candidates in this mayoral race. I have not broken that promise, and I have every intention of keeping it. My sole focus is on winning the upcoming general election and serving the people of our island home as their next mayor, in what will be a difficult and challenging road ahead.”

Amemiya said he finds Aloha Aina Oiaio PAC’s claims that he is a political insider ironic since “my opponent has a who’s who of political insiders supporting him,” including former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who also ran for mayor in the primary election, and former Govs. Linda Lingle and Ben Cayetano.

In a statement Wednesday, Amemiya wrote: “Throughout my career I have tried my best to live the values of our islands, which includes speaking up when you see something that is not right. Voters have made it clear that they want a departure from the past, and that begins with how we run our campaigns and how we stand up against corrupt practices.”