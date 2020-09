Ikaika Anderson resigning from Honolulu City Council

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson, who has represented the windward side of Oahu since 2009, unexpectedly announced his resignation Wednesday, effective following the Sept. 23 council meeting.

Anderson said he’s resigning to help care for his grandparents who raised him: Whitney Anderson, who served in both the state House and Senate, and Hannie Anderson. Both are in their 80s.

Anderson, 42, lives next door to his grandparents in Waimanalo, where his grandmother and mother, Kim Puchalski, run a floral business that the family is working to expand. The property started out as a gas station in the 1930s, he said.

Anderson has four children of his own, ages 18, 16 and twin 10-year-olds.

His motivation for resigning is “being there for my grandparents and my family,” Anderson said.

“I want to thank the people of Windward Oahu who put their trust in me to represent them at Honolulu Hale,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for the trust that they placed in me.”

He has served on the council since 2009 and as council chairman for the past 15 months.

Asked what he plans to do next, Anderson said he is focused on expanding the family floral business, “but I would need to make a living.”

As for his tenure as council chairman, Anderson said, “I’ve learned from my grandfather to treat everyone fairly and to treat everyone in the same way.”

Anderson’s resignation represents a generational political shift for the windward side, which already this year saw the departures of state Rep. Cynthia Thielen, (R, Kailua-Kaneohe) and her daughter, state Sen. Laura Thielen, (D, Hawaii Kai-Waimanalo-Kailua).

Alan Kekoa Texeira, Anderson’s deputy chief of staff, lost his bid in the Aug. 8 primary election to take over for his boss when Anderson’s term expires at the end of this year. Esther Kiaaina and Greg Thielen were the top two vote- getters in the race to replace Anderson. They will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

“A lot of change is coming to Windward Oahu in terms of elected officials,” Anderson said. “That’s a great opportunity for those who are elected to serve — and for the community.”

Anderson is asking his colleagues to name his chief of staff, Andrew Malahoff, to complete his term.

“Andrew’s my brother,” Anderson said. “He’s more than qualified. He would serve the community and the city well. I couldn’t think of anyone better. Plus, Andrew has no political aspirations whatsoever.”

They were both proteges of the late Council Chairwoman Barbara Marshall, whom Anderson also thanked in a resignation letter Wednesday.

In his letter to City Clerk Glen Takahashi, Anderson began by mentioning his grandparents.

“As many who know me are aware, I was raised by my grandparents, who are now in their 80s,” Anderson wrote. “Together with my mom and dad, I kokua with my grandparents’ various needs and errands, and as such have arrived at the difficult decision to resign from the Honolulu City Council, effective at the adjournment of the September 23, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Honolulu City Council meeting.”

State Rep. Chris Lee, (D, Kailua-Lanikai-Waimanalo) had not heard of Anderson’s plans to resign, but said the councilman has “sacrificed a lot when it comes to his family for the job, which is basically 24 hours a day, seven days a week whenever people need help.”

“There are always going to be issues to address at the council, but you only get one more family and that’s what it comes down to,” Lee said.

Lee is running for Laura Thielen’s vacant senate seat.

Councilman Joey Manahan said he and Anderson are “great friends” and said Anderson was “a great chair. I’ve found him to be very fair. He always honored his commitments.”

Asked who should succeed him as council chair, Anderson said he would like to see Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi take over. Anderson called Kobayashi “the mother of the council. Whenever there is any pilikia (trouble) on the council, all of us turn to Auntie Ann.”

