comscore Television and radio - Sept. 10, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 10, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:45 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
ToyotaCare 250 2 p.m .FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Tigers at Cardinals 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Rangers 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage noon MLBN NA/208* 95
Giants at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
Lakers vs. Rockets 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces vs. Lynx 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Liberty vs. Fever 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Mystics vs. Sparks 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING
Tour de France 12:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FOOTBALL: NFL
Texans at Chiefs 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
UAB at Miami 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
GOLF
Portugal Masters Midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Portugal Masters 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
ANA Inspiration 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Safeway Open 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
ANA Inspiration 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Golden Knights vs. Stars 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
French: RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP-Kitzbuhel, WTA-Istanbul Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
Go Bowling 250 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Braves at Nationals noon FS1 NA/214 75
Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Rockies 2:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Giants at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: KBO
Tigers at Dinos 9:55 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
Nuggets vs. Clippers 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Celtics vs. Raptors 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sky vs. Wings 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Storm vs. Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING
Tour de France 12:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Rabun Country (Ga.) vs. Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.)
  2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
GOLF
Portugal Masters Midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Portugal Masters 3 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
ANA Inspiration 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Safeway Open 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
ANA Inspiration 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Lightning vs. Islanders 5 p.m. USA 29/555 123
RUGBY
NRL: Panthers vs. Eels Midnight FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
French: Bordeaux vs. Olymp. Lyonnais 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP-Kitzbuhel, WTA-Istanbul Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
NFL: Texans at Chiefs 2:20 p.m. 1420-AM
NHL playoffs: Golden Knights at Stars 2 p.m. 1500-AM
Friday
NHL playoffs: Lightning at Islanders 2 p.m. 1500-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kamehameha’s third baseman Pa‘a Elarianoff chooses to stay home for college
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up