Television and radio – Sept. 10, 2020

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|ToyotaCare 250
|2 p.m
|.FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Tigers at Cardinals
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Rangers
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Giants at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
|Lakers vs. Rockets
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces vs. Lynx
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Liberty vs. Fever
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Mystics vs. Sparks
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING
|Tour de France
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Texans at Chiefs
|2:20 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|UAB at Miami
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|GOLF
|Portugal Masters
|Midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Portugal Masters
|3 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|ANA Inspiration
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Safeway Open
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|ANA Inspiration
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
|Golden Knights vs. Stars
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|French: RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP-Kitzbuhel, WTA-Istanbul
|Midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FRIDAY
|AUTO RACING
|Go Bowling 250
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Braves at Nationals
|noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Regional coverage
|1:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Rockies
|2:30 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Giants at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Tigers at Dinos
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS
|Nuggets vs. Clippers
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Celtics vs. Raptors
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sky vs. Wings
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Storm vs. Mercury
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING
|Tour de France
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Rabun Country (Ga.) vs. Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.)
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|GOLF
|Portugal Masters
|Midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Portugal Masters
|3 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|ANA Inspiration
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Safeway Open
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|ANA Inspiration
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
|Lightning vs. Islanders
|5 p.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|RUGBY
|NRL: Panthers vs. Eels
|Midnight
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|French: Bordeaux vs. Olymp. Lyonnais
|8:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP-Kitzbuhel, WTA-Istanbul
|Midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Radio
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Texans at Chiefs
|2:20 p.m.
|1420-AM
|NHL playoffs: Golden Knights at Stars
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Friday
|NHL playoffs: Lightning at Islanders
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
