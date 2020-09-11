Big Isle police arrest Mountain View woman suspected of car theft, drugs, assault

Hawaii island police said a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with assault against a law enforcement officer, as well as an array of property and drug offenses.

Police said Krystal Keala Mekealoha Pumehana Kahalioumi of Mountain View was charged with first-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal property damage, along with first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Kahalioumi had originally been sought for questioning regarding the Aug. 25 murder of her boyfriend, Peter C. Grammer in Mountain View. On Aug. 29, her brother, Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr., was charged with Grammer’s murder.

Officers on Wednesday morning found Kahalioumi sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle parked at a Kaiao Street home carport. As officers approached, she stepped on the car’s accelerator in an attempt to flee and subsequently struck an unmarked police car.

She was taken into custody, with no reported injuries to her or the officers involved.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the stolen vehicle, which yielded 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, and found another 1.64 grams on Kahalioumi upon her arrest.

She remains in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $82,000 bail. Her initial court appearance is scheduled sometime today in South Hilo District Court.

Police said enhanced penalties are in place for certain offenses, including burglary, theft and criminal property damage during the state’s current COVID-19 emergency proclamation.